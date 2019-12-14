Pedestrian seriously injured after collision on Ring Road

One man was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle on Ring Road Friday night.

Regina police say they were called to the westbound lanes of Ring Road between Arcola Avenue and Wascana Parkway just before 8:15 p.m. CST Friday.

A 31-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police don't believe alcohol was a factor.

The west bound entrances to Ring Road at Arcola Avenue and Assiniboine Avenue were closed for a period of time while police investigated the scene. They have since reopened.