Pedestrian seriously injured after collision on Ring Road
One man was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle on Ring Road Friday night.
The 31-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries
Regina police say they were called to the westbound lanes of Ring Road between Arcola Avenue and Wascana Parkway just before 8:15 p.m. CST Friday.
Police don't believe alcohol was a factor.
The west bound entrances to Ring Road at Arcola Avenue and Assiniboine Avenue were closed for a period of time while police investigated the scene. They have since reopened.
