Pedestrian injured by alleged impaired driver on Saturday, Regina police say

A 76-year-old Regina man is facing impaired driving charges after he allegedly hit and injured a pedestrian before colliding with a garage on Saturday night.

Regina police say they were called to the 4100 block of Preston Crescent around 9:20 p.m. after receiving reports of a collision with injuries.

"Early information provided to police suggested a vehicle struck a pedestrian and the driver then proceeded to drive into the closed garage door at the front of a residence," said a Regina Police Service news release issued Monday.

The woman was still on the road when police arrived and her injuries are described as serious but non-life-threatening. She was transported to hospital by EMS.

Police say the man was still inside of the vehicle. The damaged garage also resulted in damage to vehicles inside of the garage, the release said.

The man was arrested "based on evidence gathered by the officers on scene."

He is charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and failure or refusal to comply with a demand when involved in an accident causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in Regina provincial court on July 8.