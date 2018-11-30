Man hit by minivan while walking down access road near Red Wing, Sask.

RCMP say a 28-year-old man was hit by a minivan Thursday evening while walking down an access road near near Red Wing, Sask.

A preliminary investigation indicates a minivan was heading southbound on an access road east of Highway 2 near Red Wing when the driver hit a pedestrian who was walking on the road, according to an RCMP news release.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital. RCMP did not say the extent of his injuries.

The driver and occupants of the van were not injured.

RCMP say the investigation is continuing.

Red Wing is about five kilometres north of Prince Albert.