Pedestrian hit on Broad Street dies of injuries: Regina police

Regina police have confirmed a pedestrian, who was hit by a vehicle near Wascana Park earlier this month, has died of her injuries.

According to a news release, the 31-year-old woman was crossing Broad Street at the intersection of Quinn Drive around 9 a.m. Aug. 14 when she was struck by a vehicle travelling northbound.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

On Monday, police confirmed the woman died in hospital during the early morning hours of Aug. 19.

No charges have been laid.

The investigation into the collision continues with the help of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.