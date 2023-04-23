Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Cathedral neighbourhood

Regina police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the city's Cathedral neighbourhood early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to 13th Avenue and Garnet Street shortly after 1 a.m. CST, according to a news release.

Traffic restrictions were in place in the area for a few hours as investigators tended to the scene of the collision.

Police haven't disclosed any information about the person's injuries or whether any charges are pending, however, they noted that the crash was "serious."

At this point, police said the investigation is still underway and they're asking anyone with more information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.