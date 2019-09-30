Pedestrian dies after being hit by taxi in La Ronge, Sask.

A 24-year-old man has died after he was hit by a taxi on Highway 2, RCMP in La Ronge, Sask., say.

On Sept. 28, shortly after midnight, RCMP were called to the collision on the highway near the bingo hall in La Ronge, a police news release says.

RCMP say they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was transported by ambulance to hospital where he was declared dead.

The taxi had been driving southbound and struck the man, who was walking on the highway, RCMP said.

In a social media post, the owner of LA Family Taxi, Violet Werchola, offered her condolences to the victim's family "in the unfortunate accident." Werchola has no further comment.

The investigation, which includes the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and an RCMP forensic reconstructionist, is ongoing.