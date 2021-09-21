Regina police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed 67-year-old woman

A 21-year-old Regina man has been charged following a fatal hit-and run in the city late Friday night.

It happened near the corner of Sixth Avenue and Hamilton Street, in the city's Warehouse district, at around 11 p.m. CST.

A 67-year-old woman who was crossing Sixth Avenue was struck by a westbound vehicle, police say.

Police say the vehicle then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to hospital, but died from her injuries. Police have not released her name.

Police found the vehicle and arrested the alleged driver on Monday.

The accused has been charged with failure to stop after a collision resulting in death. Police say the investigation continues.