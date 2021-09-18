Pedestrian dies after hit and run in Regina's Warehouse District

Regina police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a hit and run Friday night.

Officers were called to Sixth Avenue and Hamilton Street around 11 p.m. CST, the Regina Police Service said in a news release.

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street and the driver fled the scene, police say.

The victim was taken to hospital where they later died of their injuries.

More information will be released at a later date, police said.

As the investigation continues, anyone who has information is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.