Pedestrian dead after collision in Grandmother's Bay

RCMP say one person is dead after they were struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

Name of victim is not being released

RCMP say they were at the scene of the collision early Sunday morning. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

RCMP say one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

Police were on the scene of the collision in Grandmother's Bay around 4 a.m. CST. The northern community is located 70 kilometres northeast of La Ronge.

The Saskatoon Collision Reconstructionist unit and the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service are assisting in the investigation.

It's unclear if the incident is a hit and run or of another nature. CBC has contacted the RCMP for further information.

The name of the victim is not being released.

