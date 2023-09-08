Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in east Regina

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a truck in Regina's east end on Friday, police say.

Around 1 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Seventh Avenue East, according to a police news release.

Officers "found a male victim, who appeared to have been struck by a large truck, lying in the roadway," the news release said.

Traffic safety unit and forensic identification unit officers are among those investigating the fatality. Police asked motorists to use an alternate route Friday afternoon as the area around the incident was closed temporarily.