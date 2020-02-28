64-year-old man dead after being hit by a car on Highway 155 in Bear Creek, Sask.

A 64-year-old pedestrian is dead after a vehicle struck him on Highway 155 in Bear Creek, Sask.

RCMP were called to the scene on Thursday night at around 10:30 p.m. CST, according to a news release. Both lanes of the highway were closed for several hours, but are now open.

No one in the vehicle was injured.

Turnor Lake RCMP, the Provincial Coroner's office, and the Saskatoon Forensic Reconstruction unit are investigating the cause.