GPM-brand pea shoots recalled in Sask. due to possible listeria contamination

The Canada Food Inspection Agency has expanded a recall on Golden Pearl Mushroom brand pea shoots to include Saskatchewan.

The recall was first issued in B.C. and Alberta on April 19 due to possible listeria contamination. The recall was expanded on April 24.

The CFIA says the products may also have been distributed in other provinces.

Consumers are advised to check their fridges for the following products:

GPM sweet pea shoots (230 grams) — product code 10851, UPC 6 84469 00008 7

GPM pea shoots (100 grams) — product code 10851, UPC 6 84469 00012 4

GMP pea shoots (455 grams) — product code 10851, UPC 6 84469 00018 6

If you bought one of these products, you should throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.