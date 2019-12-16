Provincial Complaints Commission overseeing excessive force complaint against RPS officer

Carmel Crowchild says she had no problem with how Regina Police Service officers caught on camera making an arrest early Friday conducted themselves until the violence escalated.

The video shows RPS members chasing down a person who was fleeing before pushing the man to the ground and gaining control of the situation.

The video — which has since been taken down — shows two officers holding the man on the ground, a third watching without taking any further action and then a fourth officer joining the fray and immediately appearing to drop a knee onto the grounded suspect multiple times.

"That sickened me. I was upset. I was concerned for his well-being," Crowchild recalled. "I even questioned if he was alive."

Two videos were posted to a neighbourhood watch Facebook group that Crowchild is a member of. The video is from a home in the Washington Park neighbourhood and captured the moments before, during and after the arrest.

Crowchild said she understands that police have a valuable role to fill and that the job can be stressful but she thinks what she saw was excessive force from the officer.

She filed a complaint with the Regina Police Service after obtaining advice from a lawyer and the Saskatchewan Coalition Against Racism.

Crowchild said she inquired about the man and was told he had received medical attention, was still alive and was still in custody.

"I believe the arrest was clean right up until that cop did the knee drop."

Crowchild said the man appeared incapacitated after he was arrested, despite running and appearing to be in full control of his body just a few minutes earlier. (Lucifer Morningstar/YouTube)

The RPS' Professional Standards section is aware of the video, according to spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich.

She said, in an emailed statement, that any time there is concerned expressed about RPS conduct, the provincial complaints commission is notified. An investigation will take place, under the direction of the PCC.

"It is important for the public to understand that police officers can use force to effect an arrest, but the force applied has to be reasonable and justified," Popowich said.

She said the officer will have to explain the use of force and that every time an officer uses force while on the job, is reviewed by the use-of-force review board, regardless of whether or not a complaint is filed.