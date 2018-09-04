Paving company going door-to-door without a licence: Sask. gov't

The Saskatchewan government says a driveway repair company is operating in the province without proper licensing.

The company is called EM Road Seal Paving. The province's Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority (FCAA) said the company goes door-to-door offering driveway repairs but doesn't have the Direct Sellers Licence that is required to do so.

The FCAA says homeowners should be wary if someone comes to their door and offers to pave or fix their driveway.

They recommend you check to see if a company's license is valid before agreeing to get work done. That can be done by going to the FCAA website and searching in the FCAA411 database.

Before you agree to get work done from a door-to-door seller, the province recommends you write up a contract and never hand over blank checks.

If you have come into contact with EM Road Seal Paving, the province wants you to call its Customer Protection Division at 1-877-880-5550.