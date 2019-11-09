Regina Pats, Swift Current Broncos game postponed due to ice plant malfunction

The Western Hockey League (WHL) game between the Regina Pats and the Swift Current Broncos on Friday night was cancelled after the ice surface was deemed unfit for gameplay.

Prior to both teams stepping on the ice for warmups, the ice plant system at Evraz Place malfunctioned.

A brine pipe underneath the ice surface and concrete sprung a leak. Brown liquid started to seep onto the ice surface in the visitor's end of the arena.

"Unfortunately, if you shut that plant off to stop the leak, then the ice starts to melt," Stacey Cattell, chief operating officer for the Regina Pats said.

"That would make the ice surface unplayable and unsafe for both teams."

Crews work to clean brine that leaked onto the ice on Friday night. Regina Pats chief operating officer Stacey Cattell said the game against the Swift Current Broncos would be rescheduled for a later date. (Dan Plaster/CBC)

He said he's been told by Evraz staff the situation should be sorted out by next Saturday, before the Pats' next home game — which is also Experience Regina night.

"They know where the leak is, which is great, and they're just going to jackhammer down and solve the problem, fill it back up, and get going," Cattell said.

He said it's no secret that the Pats' home arena is an old building but he can't remember anything like this happening in the past.

Cattell asked fans who attended the game to be patient; a sophisticated ticketing system is in place and fans who bought or redeemed a ticket for the game would be taken care of for the rescheduled game.