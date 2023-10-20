Patrick Nogier named permanent head of Prince Albert Police Service

Patrick Nogier, the interim police chief since June 1, 2023, has now been named the permanent head of the Prince Albert Police Service.

The previous chief, Jonathan Bergen, resigned in May after a Public Complaints Commission report showed police officers failed to properly investigate when responding to a domestic violence situation where 13-month-old Tanner Brass was found dead hours later.

Janet Carriere, the chair of the Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners, said in a news release Thursday that the board is confident Nogier is the right person to fill the role.

"He is both prepared and eager to meet the challenges associated with supporting the vision of the Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners," said Carriere

"As we move forward, it is vital that we continue to have strong leadership for the Prince Albert Police Service who demonstrates professionalism and dedication to public safety."

Before becoming chief in Prince Albert, Nogier was with the Saskatoon Police Service for 30 years, where he worked in units ranging from patrol to forensic identification to sex crime and child abuse. Nogier also played a role in implementing Saskatchewan's first Internet Child Exploitation unit.

Nogier said he is dedicated to leading with integrity in his new role.

"With innovation, collaboration and a steadfast commitment to the principles of justice and equity, we can create a police service that not only meets the needs of today but also sets the stage for generations to come," Nogier said in the news release.

Nogier has received the Order of Merit, a medal given by the Governor General of Canada for exceptional service in armed service, arts, literature and science.

Aside from policing, Nogier is the chair of the Western Hockey League players advisory council. He has also coached hockey, leading teams to appearances at national championships such as the Telus Cup for U18 men's hockey and the Esso Cup for U18 women's hockey.