Patrick Moore's cancelled talk finds new home in Regina with right-wing media outlet

The controversial climate change skeptic whose speech was cancelled because the city says it was becoming a distraction has found a new home to present, courtesy of right-wing media outlet Rebel News.

Moore promoted his new speaking event In a tweet published on Tuesday night.

"I have been RE-platformed in REgina. @ezralevant of @RebelNewsOnline has booked a hall for May 19 evening, the day before the @CityofRegina conference that de-platformed me due to whining alarmists. $25 admission," he wrote.

I have been RE-platformed in REgina. <a href="https://twitter.com/ezralevant?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ezralevant</a> of <a href="https://twitter.com/RebelNewsOnline?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RebelNewsOnline</a> has booked a hall for May 19 evening, the day before the <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofRegina?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CityofRegina</a> conference that de-platformed me due to whining alarmists. $25 admission. Tickets at: <a href="https://t.co/pQ9KVf7pNS">https://t.co/pQ9KVf7pNS</a><br>C'mon in for the real deal. —@EcoSenseNow

Moore was listed as a keynote speaker at an energy and sustainability conference on May 20.

The former Greenpeace director disputes that there is a "climate emergency" or that man-made carbon emissions are harmful.

Moore is now chair of a group that says rising carbon dioxide emissions "will be of great benefit to life on Earth," and claims human-caused emissions are not responsible for climate change.

The City of Regina cancelled Moore's appearance at a sustainability conference last week because it said the discussion had shifted from sustainability to climate change. The city is still on the hook for Moore's payment according to Coun. Mike O'Donnell, who said a contract between both parties had to be honoured.

The city said it didn't plan to make the conference a debate about climate change and wanted to "reshift" the focus of the discussion back to sustainability.

The event's website states Moore will be speaking between 6:30 and 9 p.m. at the Conexus Arts Centre. Tickets range from $25 to $2,000 for "event sponsors."