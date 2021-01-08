Patrick Maze not seeking re-election as Sask. Teachers' Federation president

After seven years on the job, Patrick Maze will not be vying for leadership of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) later this month, the union has confirmed with CBC News.

Starting July 1, Maze will fill a vacancy in the STF's senior administration.

The new STF president and executive are set to be elected at the union's annual meeting of council at the end of the month.

Maze is expected to remain president until June 30, creating a transition period that will allow the newly elected leader — who will likely have an existing job as a teacher — to finish out the school year.

Maze was first elected president of the STF in 2015, having served before as head of the Regina Public Schools Teachers' Association.

During his time in the role, Maze has been a vocal advocate for teachers across Saskatchewan, calling for increased education funding and smaller class sizes.

He's also been adamant throughout the pandemic about keeping public health restrictions — such as masking — in schools and helping educators get better access to provincial COVID-19 data.