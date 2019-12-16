Employment program at Regina high school helps students find their path to success

Olivia Isnana loved baking growing up, even if she felt like she was too small or she got in the way in the kitchen.

"The first time I made my baby sister a cake, I made her a Barbie doll cake and it was really good," the 19-year-old said. "They loved it, and I was happy because that's the first time I did anything like that."

She's since found her niche in the kitchen at mâmawêyatitân centre thanks to Scott Collegiate's Pathways program, which helps students look beyond graduation and prepare for employment.

Isnana moved from the Ahtahkakoop First Nation in Grade 10 to take the "pathway of tourism and hospitality," one of the streams offered in the program. Now she is in Grade 12 and busy with special orders from teachers looking for Christmas baking — mostly sugar cookies.

The program offers pathways in tourism and hospitality, communication media arts, construction and leadership. It also includes a focus on Indigenous culture.

Students get a taste of all pathways in Grade 9 and then they can specialize from Grade 10 onward to build up their skills with the chance of an internship in Grade 12.

Olivia Isnana, a grade 12 student at Scott Collegiate, chose the tourism and hospitality pathway to foster her passion for baking. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Isana said she learned much more than kitchen essentials in the program and even acquired professional certificates while earning credits.

The program was also a confidence boost for the aspiring baker, who used to be afraid of others trying her food.

"I always thought it didn't taste good," Isanana said.

Now teachers and friends have sampled her creations.

"They wanted some more and that really made me confident."

Isnana said she dreams of opening her own little restaurant, a pastry shop or — as her dad suggested — a little food truck.

'Somewhere they belong'

"When they choose our pathway we really hope that we become kind of this family, and that they feel like they have somewhere that they belong," said Kelley Christopherson, the lead teacher for the tourism and hospitality pathway.

Kelley Christopherson is the lead teacher for the tourism and hospitality pathway students at Scott Collegiate. She's seen an increase in student attendance for pathways students, who gain a sense of responsibility. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

Christopherson said she and other teachers have noticed an improvement in attendance since the inception of the program.

"It's just more than coming and learning the day-to-day credits," she said. "They actually have a reason and a purpose to what they're doing."

'This could be life-changing'

In December, the Ministry of Corrections and Policing put $87,000 to expand the program.

"It's really changing the narrative for some of these students in terms of getting into the workforce," said Rick Steciuk, who is superintendent of student achievement with Regina Public Schools.

The new money will be used to hire an internship advisor, who will develop more partnerships with local businesses to increase employment opportunities for the students.

Steciuk said they'll also look at expanding the amount of work experience students get while in school.

Isnana credits Christopherson for being a patient teacher in the kitchen.

The Pathways program will be open to any Regina student next year, but Steciuk said the program is crucial for students in North Central, where opportunities can be limited by geography and circumstance.

"There's not a lot of businesses right in that particular community," he said. "They don't have the Dairy Queen or A&W right there for students to go and walk down the street and have a part-time job after school."

The provincial funding came as part of the Gang Violence Reduction Strategy. Steciuk said securing employment opportunities for students helps get them on a positive track.

"You can give students hope [so] that they see a pathway that has a bright future for them in terms of earning a good living, where they can raise a family and pay their bills."

He said the pathways focus on specific industry skills, but also teach about employee rights, money management, work etiquette and transportation.

"We do think this could be life-changing," he said.

"Imagine a student who is not doing well in school — and maybe even flirting with dropping out — and then having an employer say 'You know what, you are awesome at what you do and after Grade 12 we would hire you.'"