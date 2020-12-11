Passenger seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Regina

Police were dispatched to a single vehicle collision in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Shortly after midnight police arrived at the Regina Bypass and 9th Avenue North.

The vehicle struck a guard rail and light standard, seriously injuring the 30-year-old passenger and damaging the vehicle.

Police say that the vehicle was speeding off the bypass when it struck the rail and light. The driver, another 30-year-old male, was arrested at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

