Passenger seriously injured in single-vehicle crash in Regina
Police say that the vehicle was speeding off the bypass when it struck the rail and light. The driver, another 30-year-old male, was arrested at the scene.
Police were dispatched to a single vehicle collision in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Shortly after midnight police arrived at the Regina Bypass and 9th Avenue North.
The vehicle struck a guard rail and light standard, seriously injuring the 30-year-old passenger and damaging the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.
