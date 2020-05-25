Pasqua South Medical Centre closes overnight in Regina

A medical clinic in Regina has closed overnight, according to an email and social media post.

The Pasqua South Medical Centre's website said it has been in operation for eight years and employs 26 people.

In a Facebook post, the centre says it is unable to disclose much information. It says in November, 2019, a management company was introduced to Dr. Toni Mitchell — the owner of the clinic — to help with the day to day operations.

"Unfortunately things didn't work out," the post said. "We were not told of the clinic closing until the morning of May 21st."

The centre's Facebook post has an outpouring of support in the comments, one telling Dr. Toni Mitchell and others to "stand tall."

An email sent to patients said the Pasqua South pharmacy is still open and the owner is doing free deliveries for prescriptions.

The email said the centre's new address is 3275 Quance Street and the centre's website is out of date at this time. The email also said the clinic is doing most appointments via telephone only but can do in-person if necessary.