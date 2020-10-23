Leaders of Saskatchewan's main political parties campaigning in the home stretch

The leaders of Saskatchewan's two main political parties are back on the campaign trail Friday as election day draws closer.

NDP Leader Ryan Meili is to make appearances with candidates in Regina and Moose Jaw, where he plans to talk about cuts by the former Saskatchewan Party government.

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe is to be at another car rally, this time in Saskatoon.

Moe was at a car rally Thursday just north of Regina. He talked about his party's record of growth and jobs.

Elections Saskatchewan announced that more than 43,000 people cast ballots Wednesday — the most in a single day of advance voting in a provincial election.

Friday is the last day advanced polls are open in Saskatchewan. They'll be open from noon to 8 p.m. CST.

Election day is Monday, Oct. 26.

The province's chief electoral officer, Michael Boda, has raised concerns about whether enough people will be manning the polling stations on election day.

"We're over 90 per cent of where we want to be at this point, but we need to be over 100 per cent," said Boda.

"We would just encourage you to sign up and we can hold your name as a spare."

The idea is to have enough people covering all the positions on voting day, as well as some extras in case some people fall ill or have to bail at the last minute, he said.

The final results of the provincial election may not be known on election night, Boda added, as it will take more time to count all the mail-in ballots.

Saskatchewan has seen COVID-19 numbers rising for weeks. Elections Saskatchewan has said it "strongly encourages" people wear masks when casting their ballot, but it isn't requiring masks to be worn at polling stations.

Meili tried to calming people concerned about exposing themselves to the virus when voting.

"I've voted, and I want to tell people who are going to vote, I saw people wearing masks. That's what everyone was doing. People were really responsible for physical distancing," he said.

"I believe voting is safe and I think people should get out and cast their vote right away."