Sask. Party Leader Scott Moe discloses previously unknown impaired driving charge

Sask. Party Leader Scott Moe announced Wednesday that he once faced impaired driving and fleeing the scene of an accident charges that were not previously known to the public.

Moe, who's up for re-election in the Rosthern - Shellbrook electoral district and running as leader of the Sask. Party in a provincial election for the first time, announced at a news conference that he was charged with impaired driving and fleeing the scene of an accident in 1994.

"Those charges were later withdrawn because I was not impaired and did not leave the scene," Moe said.

"I exchanged information with the owner of the other vehicle and called the accident into police."

Moe said he had some alcohol that day and was not given a breathalyzer test after the incident. He said no one was injured in the incident.

Moe said the charges were not part of his previous public disclosures because they were withdrawn.

Moe was convicted of impaired driving in 1992.

In 1997 he failed to stop at a rural intersection near Shellbrook, Sask., and collided with a car carrying 39-year-old Joanne Balog and her son Steve.

Joanne died in the crash. Moe was given a fine for driving without due care and attention.

Steve, who was 18 at the time of the crash, has recently called on Moe to apologize personally for his role in his mother's death.

Moe said Wednesday that he would apologize to the Balog family after the Oct. 26 election.

"When this discussion occurs I feel it's important that it occurs in a meaningful way," Moe said.

"I don't believe that the politically charged atmosphere, the politically charged environment of a campaign, is the appropriate time for this discussion to occur."

Moe said he would not be discussing the matter publicly again.