'Like somebody flipped a switch': parts of Sask. see September snowfall

Some areas of Saskatchewan woke up to a winter wonderland on Monday.

Several centimetres of snow fell in west-central areas of the province, while places north of Prince Albert saw some as well.

The area hit most was around Spiritwood, including Belbutte and Meeting Lake.

Photo taken in Belbutte, Sask. (Submitted by Evelyn Johnson)

"[It's] a little snowy," said Val Willick with a laugh. She's the clubhouse manager at Spiritwood Golf Course.

"It's on the ground, and on the golf carts, and on the trees," she said.

The town saw some cold and rainy weather over the weekend as well, but she says that didn't stop golfers.

Residents in the west-central parts of Saskatchewan woke up to a blanket of snow. Photo taken between Spiritwood and Meeting Lake. (Submitted by Carole Martin)

"It was very cold, but we still had over 50 golfers both days," she said,

"As soon as this snow goes maybe we'll get a few more rounds in for the season."

September snow not unusual

Although the snow seems early, it's not entirely unexpected.

"I think mentally we're just not ready," said Terry Lang, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

"But it's not necessarily that unusual."

Most of the province experienced a heatwave last month, she explained, which is why seeing snow seems so odd.

"All of a sudden it seemed like somebody flipped a switch and summer was over and we went right into fall," she said.

Lang says the weather system that's bringing snow is already clearing up in most areas, but another system could bring more snow later this week.