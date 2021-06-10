Thunderstorm warnings in effect as parts of southeast Sask. battle high wind gusts

Much of southeast Saskatchewan is battling high winds Thursday, with some communities reporting significant damage.

In a notice sent out to residents, the Resort Village of B-Say-Tah — approximately 70 kilometres northeast of Regina — said high winds had caused significant wave action on Echo Lake, causing docks, Sea-Doos, boats and other items to scatter and smash into each other.

According to the notice, the village's beach dock is missing. The dock was only inserted a year ago, and the village is asking for help finding it.

"It's just been devastating. There's been docks and boats and personal watercraft damaged. I lost my my boat and my dock," said Doug Porcina, a resident of B-Say-Tuh.

The Resort Village of B-Say-Tah said that high winds had caused significant wave action on Echo Lake, causing docks, Sea-Doos, boats and other items to scatter and smash into each other. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Porcina said the community has pitched in to make sure everyone is safe.

"It's nature at work. Sure, you're sad, but things happen. And the neighbours have been really good to try to help others deal with their issues."

Doug Porcina is a resident of the Resort Village of B-Say-Tah. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Overturned trucks

White Butte RCMP say officers responded to a complaint of a semi truck and trailer that tipped over in high winds on the Highway 10 overpass at Balgonie, located 25 kilometres east of Regina, at 10:45 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say that shortly after that call, a westbound truck and camper trailer also tipped over at the same location, blocking the westbound lane of Highway 10 onto Highway 1.

No injuries were reported in either incident, according to RCMP. All roads are now reopened.

White Butte RCMP are reminding motorists to drive cautiously in severe weather such as high winds.

Severe thunderstorm warning

Sara Hoffman, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said the wind gusts have centred in the Assiniboia region, Regina, east toward Indian Head and southeast to the American border. Hoffman said Thursday afternoon that those gusts were ranging between 70 and 85 kilometres per hour

Environment Canada issues wind warnings once speeds exceed 90 kilometres per hour. That is expected to happen Thursday evening.

"We do expect an area of severe thunderstorms to move into southeastern Saskatchewan in the coming hours here and into the overnight and have the capability of producing up to baseball-sized hail, wind gusts up to 110 kilometres per hour or 50 mm of rain within an hour," Hoffman said.

Damage caused by high winds in the Resort Village of B-Say-Tah on Thursday. (Matthew Howard/CBC)

Hoffman said that at this time, Environment Canada cannot rule out a tornado showing up.

Meanwhile, severe thunderstorm warnings and watches are currently in effect for multiple southeast Sask. areas such as Assiniboia, Carlyle, Weyburn and Estevan.

"It's the time to start making your severe weather plan. Where you will go to get to safety? Really pay attention and really watch the skies," said Hoffman.