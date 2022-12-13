New partnership aims to create skilled job opportunities for Birch Narrows Dene Nation

Birch Narrows Dene Nation is partnering with a pair of businesses with the hope of spurring economic development and bringing skilled jobs to its members.

The partnership is called All3Innovation and consists of Birch Narrows Dene Development Inc., MMKL Group Inc. and Superior Strategies Inc.

BNDDI CEO Anthony Clark says All3Innovation will specialize in technology products for the mining, industrial and commercial sectors.

That will include everything from robotics to to leak detection devices to software that can track a company's emissions.

Clark said there are a number of ways Birch Narrows, which is about 600 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, can capitalize on the partnership.

"By selling the actual product itself to mining companies, industrial companies, even commercial applications," he said.

"But also using those products to train individuals from the community to perform the actual tasks that those products perform.

"So it's giving them the opportunity to work with those products, receive training and start to form a career path related to some of these products."

Products include autonomous robots

MMKL is a Saskatchewan company that distributes supplies to the industrial, medical, and environmental sectors.

"We're focused on developing meaningful, long-term relationships with customers and Indigenous communities throughout Canada," said MMKL CEO Mark Hinz.

Birch Narrows is about 600 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon and sits on the edge of the Athabasca Basin. (Facebook)

All3Innovation is looking to work with products like autonomous robots that can be controlled remotely and that are able to travel over any type of surface.

"For example, you can put it into the middle of a mine tailings facility and extract a sample example from their facility, and you're not having to put a person in a boat in an unsafe situation," Clark said.

He said the autonomous robots are also good for exploration and even search-and-rescue missions.

Another product line includes a device that helps to recognize leaks in tailing facilities.

Beyond selling the product, Clark said they will train community members to use the equipment to be able to provide the entire service.

Superior Strategies, an Indigenous-owned business from Thunder Bay, Ont., offers project management consulting and training services.

Superior owner Jason Thompson said the three entities can help build and "improve the socioeconomic health of our communities."

Trained service teams in community

Clark said the three companies all bring different areas of expertise to the table.

"MMKL does a really great job of finding new and emerging technology products and Mark Hinz has the vision of distributing those services and products through indigenous business," Clark said.

Clark said partnering with Superior will help take some of these technology products and find ways to perform services with those products through Indigenous communities.

He said the long-term goal is to create trained service teams from Birch Narrows and surrounding areas.

"We aim to take a number of these products and create service divisions that would apply these products to industry," he said.

"In the beginning it would be training individuals to go out and use this equipment to provide services for those clients and then work in conjunction with the client teams in understanding the data that they're receiving."

Clark said they plan to start some training this winter once they have acquired the needed equipment.

"We want to take these pieces of equipment up to the community, identify a group of individuals that we could train or would want to start an actual career path in utilizing their equipment and provide them with the actual training."