Parole board denies Regina sex offender night leave, maintains special conditions

A sex offender living in Regina must continue to report to a residential facility every night and abide by strict conditions placed on him.

In a ruling issued earlier this month the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) determined that due to Kelly Furi's moderate-high risk to reoffend, the seriousness of his crimes and his history of non-compliance, that a request to be able to carry out overnight trips could not be granted.

Instead, Furi, 46, must continue living at a residential facility in Regina's Heritage area for the next 365 days before his conditions are reviewed again.

Furi has a history of violence and sexual violence against women.

In January, he was released from prison after serving a 15-year sentence for two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm and one count each of aggravated sexual assault and forcible confinement.

The offences were committed between 2000 and 2002 against three young women — including a 16-year-old — who did not know Furi.

One of the victims was confined and stabbed several times, the parole board decision reads.

Victim impact statements in Furi's file, speak to the "significant and permanent" psychological, emotional and physical trauma suffered by his victims and their families, the decision reads.

His release was under a 10-year long-term supervision order.

Since February, the PBC says Furi has completed a sex offender maintenance program, and has gone from needing a lot of improvement to moderate on his overall ability and commitment to use skills learned in the course to manage risk factors.

He has so far presented no supervision concerns and electronic monitoring was removed in July.

Furi has now found full-time employment and has been meeting with a mental health social worker, a psychologist, reintegration worker and program worker.

Concerns about non-compliance

Despite those actions, the PBC says that Furi's past actions continue to trouble them.

That includes previous actions of non-compliance.

In 2016, Furi's statutory release — a type of conditional release where federal offenders who have served two-thirds of a fixed-length sentence serve the rest of their sentence in the community — was revoked after he was found in possession of "an itemized list of escort agencies and hotels as well as other information."

Those actions and a current lack of adequate structure for a release means the PBC is not satisfied that it would be appropriate to grant him overnight leave.

Part of his supervision order include special conditions Furi must abide by, including: he cannot have contact with his victims or their family members, he cannot be in the company of sex trade workers, he must report all relationships and friendships with females to his parole supervisor and he must follow a treatment plan for family violence, anger and sexual violence.

A decision published in February added additional conditions after the original rules were deemed insufficient to protect the community.

The additional conditions include: Furi's mobile device is subject to review at his parole supervisor's request, he cannot use or own any device that allows unsupervised internet access unless pre-approved by the parole supervisor, he cannot buy or access any pornographic or "sexually explicit" material, he cannot attend massage parlours or spas and he can only check in to a motel or hotel if pre-approved by the parole supervisor.

As part of Furi's conviction he has provided a DNA sample, has a lifetime prohibition on weapons and has been ordered to comply with the Sex Offender Information Registry Act for life.

The conditions Furi lives under will remain in effect until the long-term supervision order expires.