Sex offender to stay in Regina halfway house for 180 more days, weekend leave granted: parole board

Warning: This story contains references to sexual assault.

A convicted sex offender living in a halfway house in Regina will be staying there for an additional six months, but has been granted weekend leave privileges.

The Parole Board of Canada (PBC) noted that Kelly Furi, 47, has made progress toward reintegration into society, but his past violence and a struggle during a previous statutory release suggest he still needs to be watched to protect public safety.

"This will also help prepare you for the eventual transition to independence without residency in place," the board said in a decision dated Dec. 9, a copy of which was obtained by CBC News.

Furi was sentenced to 15 years in prison for two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm, and one count each of aggravated sexual assault and forcible confinement, after he attacked two women and a teenage girl in separate incidents from 2000 to 2003.

The judge also ordered that Furi serve a long-term supervision order for 10 years following his release.

After his release from prison in January 2021, he was sent to a community correctional centre in Regina's Heritage area to be monitored for one year.

On Jan. 18, 2021, Furi started being electronically monitored and was granted unsupervised community access. In July 2021, the electronic monitoring was removed because of his progress.

In December 2021, the parole board denied a request to allow Furi to take overnight trips. He was ordered to continue living at the facility in Regina for another year, until his conditions were reviewed again.

On Dec. 9 of this year, the PBC prolonged Furi's stay at the centre in Regina by 180 days, but granted him weekend leave privileges, according to the decision. The leave will follow the rules of the community correctional centre, but will not exceed PBC policy.

Authorizing the leave will allow Furi to further show he can manage himself in the community, while having appropriate supports from the community correctional centre in Regina, the decision says.

Previously imposed conditions are still in effect:

Furi cannot contact victims or their family members.

He cannot be around sex workers, nor be in or near areas where they frequent.

He cannot attend massage parlours and spas.

Stays in hotels or motels are only allowed if pre-approved by his parole supervisor.

All intimate relationships and friendships with women must be immediately reported to his parole supervisor.

Furi's mobile device is subject to review at his parole supervisor's request.

He cannot use or own any device that allows unsupervised internet access unless pre-approved by his parole supervisor.

He cannot have any pornography or "sexually explicit material."

Furi must follow a treatment program for family violence, anger and sexual violence.

Residency condition extended to protect public

Furi's crimes were "a highly aggravating factor" in this case, the decision says.

His violence caused physical, emotional and psychological harm for the victims. Other past crimes suggested he lacked control over his emotions and would use violence to try to control others, the decision says.

Past psychological risk assessments suggested Furi was an "above average" risk of reoffending sexually, and "a significant risk" of future family violence, it adds.

Furi's latest correctional plan — a document that outlines a risk management strategy for an offender — shows he made "a number of positive gains" toward addressing risk areas, the decision says. He completed sex offender programming while in prison and since his release, which resulted in him showing remorse for his actions and developing coping skills to help prevent him from reoffending.

After finishing a program in April 2021, no additional programming cycles were recommended unless Furi's behaviour deteriorated, the decision says.

Furi has been able to maintain employment and contact with his family. Last summer, he paid off fines and about 10 years of taxes, and worked toward getting his driver's license, the decision says.

Last January, he secured an apartment with help from his case management team. He has been staying there often, according to the decision.

Support is available for anyone who has suffered sexual assault or other forms of domestic abuse. You can access crisis lines and local support services through this Government of Canada website or the Ending Violence Association of Canada database . ​​If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.

Since May, Furi has been regularly receiving passes that allow him to spend an entire day at the apartment on his days off. There have been no noted issues.