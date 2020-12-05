2nd death recorded at Regina's Extendicare Parkside as COVID-19 cases climb

Another person is dead from COVID-19 at a Regina long-term care facility, where the number of residents infected with the illness has jumped dramatically over the last week.

As of Friday, there were 90 people with COVID-19 at Extendicare Parkside in Regina, up from 54 on Monday. The death reported Friday was the second at the care home, where an outbreak was declared on Nov. 20.

The number of COVID-19 cases staff cases also jumped in those four days, nearly doubling from 25 to 45. Thirty-two staff members are isolating at home as a precaution and one is in hospital. Three residents from the home are also in hospital.

In the care home's latest update, Extendicare Parkside administrator Dan Shiplack said staff are working to get the virus out of the facility, which has 199 residents.

"We know it is difficult to see these numbers continue to increase and we share your concerns," he said in the update. "We are putting every resource available into supporting our residents and removing the virus from the home as quickly as possible."

In response to the growing number of cases, the Saskatchewan Health Authority has approved the transfer of 25 residents who have been confirmed negative for COVID-19 to the Regina Pioneer Village Long-Term Care Home, with transfers starting Saturday and continuing through until Monday.

"This resident transfer will result in the better protection of all residents at Extendicare Parkside and allow staff to provide more frequent and targeted care to each cohort of residents, with more time with each resident remaining in the home," said Shiplack in the update.

"We have also enhanced the capability of the medical team serving on-site at the home to provide additional support to our team of caregivers."

More than 30 staff members are self-isolating at home. (CBC)

The update said the facility has prepared the transfer process to ensure "strict adherence" to personal protective equipment and infection control protocols, and decisions on transfers will be based on health authority advice to ensure the move does not negatively affect the resident.

Several measures have been put into place at the facility to prevent further spread of the virus, including increased cleaning measures, twice-daily monitoring of patients for symptoms and active staff screening before shifts.

"Our ongoing surveillance strategy continues, to detect any new cases of the virus as soon as possible, and so does our work with public health," Shiplack stated. "We will follow all direction they provide us in regard to our strategy for continued testing in the days ahead."