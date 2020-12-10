Saskatchewan Health Authority to speak on Parkside Extendicare outbreak

The head of a Saskatchewan health workers union says the provincial government needs to answer for the large COVID-19 outbreak at Regina's Parkside Extendicare home.

Eleven residents have died at the home since an outbreak was declared in late November.

As of Wednesday, 149 residents at the 228-bed facility had tested positive for the virus. The vast majority of those cases — 123 cases — remained active. In addition, 57 staff members had tested positive, with 30 of those workers staying at home as they remain infected. The Regina Fire Department was asked to help out in light of the staff shortages.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is holding a news conference about the outbreak Thursday at 1 p.m. CST.

Barbara Cape, the president of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) West and a former cook at Parkside, said communication needs to be beefed up between provincial health officials and the home, which is privately-run but monitored by Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health.

Barbara Cape, the president of SEIU-West, speaks at the Saskatchewan legislative assembly. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said it was taking over day-to-day operations at the home.

Cape said the home has long faced staffing shortages. She said extra supplies of PPE from the SHA weren't made available to the home until late November, when the outbreak emerged.

"I need my government to acknowledge some of the failings here," Cape said. "I need them to say, 'You know what? We screwed up here and there. We're going to have a report. We're going to have an investigation, and we will do better next time.'"

Scott Livingstone, the health authority's CEO, said Wednesday that the SHA has supported Extendicare on the ground, including "making sure the PPE is there and being used appropriately to care for the patients."