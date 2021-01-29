Sask. ombudsman's probe of Parkside outbreak should examine state of building, PPE use and more: minister

The Saskatchewan government has outlined what it wants the investigation into the deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Parkside Extendicare to examine and it's a long list.

Minister in Charge of Seniors Everett Hindley said the deaths of 38 residents (the most recent revised death tally) at the private Regina care home are of significant concern.

Hindley formally called on the provincial ombudsman, Mary McFadyen, to probe the circumstances of the outbreak on Friday — two weeks after the Saskatchewan government confirmed it would call for an investigation after being pressed to do so by health care unions and the Saskatchewan NDP.

Though McFadyen has free reign to examine other factors she believes are relevant, Hindley said her investigation should look at whether Extendicare staff were properly using personal protective equipment — a subject of recent concern among workers at a sister Extendicare facility in Saskatoon currently dealing with an outbreak.

McFadyen's investigation should also look at how the Parkside building's condition contributed to the spread of the outbreak, Hindley said, as well as "Extendicare Parkside's adherence to The Housing and Special-care Homes Regulations and obligations under its Principles and Services Agreement."

The latter agreement refers to Extendicare's contract with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to operate the 220-person bed facility.

The Saskatchewan NDP said it was disappointed the government's request did not include references to the financial arrangements of Extendicare as the only for-profit operator of care homes in Saskatchewan.

"It also does not ask the ombudsman to investigate the role of the Saskatchewan Health Authority or the Ministry of Health, a specific call made by the NDP," the Opposition said in a news release.

Building flagged as problem for years

The Parkside building's physical condition and layout have been flagged as problems for years.

"Facility infrastructure and functionality remains a huge issue for the Extendicare sites," the 2015 Parkside inspection report stated.

Four years later, inspectors visiting Parkside noted that "the current design, with a large number of four-bed rooms, does not meet current standards of care or resident and family expectations for a home environment."

Talks between the province and Extendicare about building a new facility have stretched on for years, according to the inspection reports.

More recently, in December — after the SHA took over operations at Parkside at the height of the outbreak — Extendicare officials said areas of the home were found to have "extremely poor" air flow.

List of other investigation topics

Hindley also said the investigation ought to cover something the CEO of the health authority, Scott Livingstone, has said he wants any probe to address: "Extendicare Parkside's adherence to provincial public health orders and guidance established by the Ministry of Health, the Province's chief medical officer of health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority."

The probe should also look at Extendicare's process for notifying the SHA about the outbreak, Hindley said. Health officials publicly announced the outbreak on Nov. 20.

Other factors Hindley says are worth scrutinizing include:

Extendicare's pre-outbreak infection prevention and control practices.

What the company learned from other jurisdictions' experiences with earlier COVID-19 outbreaks.

How Extendicare found the initial positive cases at Parkside "and circumstances that led to further transmission."

The process of notifying residents and their families about cases.

No deadline for public report

The ombudsman can make recommendations in their final report, but they are not binding.

There is no legislated timeline for the ombudsman to publicly release their findings.

CBC News has asked the Saskatchewan government when it would like to see that happen.