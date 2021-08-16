Parks Canada seeks public's help to find causes of lake trout decline at Kingsmere Lake, Sask.

Research at Prince Albert National Park has found a 45 per cent decline in the lake trout population at Kingsmere Lake.

Parks Canada is seeking the public's help to understand why. It is asking anglers who use the lake to participate in a survey and to get an endorsement card and numbered tag in addition to a national park fishing licence.

"When you return your completed endorsement cards or unused tags to the Visitor Centre or a collection box, this data is analyzed and provides estimates of the total fish harvest for the season," says a release about the research.

Heather Mariash, an aquatic ecologist, said lake trout are sensitive to changes in their environment. This makes them reliable indicators of water quality and the lake's overall wellness.

She said the park is coming up with new ways to monitor the lake trout.

Mariash said that fishing might be responsible for the decline in the population of lake trout.

"We were looking at fishing pressure and fishing licenses and how many people are using their licenses," she said. "We have day use as well as annual passes and they are good for all lakes."

She said the park may have to limit the use of trout pegs, which are used to keep trout fresh during a day of fishing.

"We have to still look at what the lake currently has and what fishing pressure it can handle."

Anyone with insight or information to share about the state of fisheries ot the health of lake trout at Kingsmere Lake is asked to email pc.panptrouth.pc@canada.ca.