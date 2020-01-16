Sask Parks camping reservations to begin on April 13

Sask Parks has announced when reservations for 2020 campsites will open.

Reservation dates will open on Monday, April 13, for seasonal campsites, and Wednesday, April 15, for nightly campsites and Camp-Easy sites. Sask Parks said there are no fee changes for 2020.

Reservations will be open at 7 a.m. CST on the scheduled days. An online queue will open at 6:40 a.m. at saskparks.goingtocamp.com.

The days to book Sask Park campsites are staggered to manage the high amount of people hoping to book a site. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

The provincial government is staggering launch dates and using a queuing system once again to manage the high amount of people attempting to book sites. People can also book through the call centre at 1-855-737-7275.

Hopeful campers can book on these dates:

Monday, April 13: Seasonal campsites.

Wednesday, April 15: Pike Lake, The Battlefords, Narrow Hills, Blackstrap.

Thursday, April 16: Bronson Forest, Meadow Lake, Makwa Lake, Lac La Ronge.

Friday, April 17: Saskatchewan Landing, Douglas, Danielson.

Monday, April 20: Buffalo Pound, Rowan's Ravine, Echo Valley, Crooked Lake.

Wednesday, April 22: Cypress Hills.

Thursday, April 23: Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake.

Friday, April 24: Candle Lake, Great Blue Heron, Moose Mountain.

Schools and youth groups are asked to continue booking by calling the parks directly, not by using the online system. Sask Parks said the group campsites for 2020 are currently open for reservations.

When booking a campsite, people can purchase a vehicle entry permit at $75 that will last for the year. The permits are required year-round.

Sask Parks's official 2020 camping season begins on Thursday, May 14.