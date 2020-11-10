Snow routes are back: parking bans coming Tuesday on 10 Regina streets

It's that time of the year again. Snow parking bans are in effect on 10 streets in Regina as of 6 a.m. CST Tuesday.

The City of Regina has instituted snow routes where no on-street parking will be allowed for a 24-hour period.

The decision comes after the city got a hefty dose of snow over parts of Sunday and Monday.

The parking bans allow crews to plow roads so traffic and first responders can travel easier and more safely.

Snow routes in Regina:

Winnipeg St. - Ross Ave. to Broadway Ave.

Victoria Ave. - Pasqua St. to Albert St.

Victoria Ave. - Broad. St to Winnipeg St.

Toronto St. - Victoria Ave. to College Ave.

College Ave. - Winnipeg St. to Arcola Ave.

Broadway Ave. - Broad St. to Park St.

15th Ave. - Elphinstone St. to Winnipeg St.

14th Ave. - Toronto St. to Winnipeg St.

14th Ave. - Albert St. to Halifax St.

13th Ave. - Broad St. to Toronto St.

Snow route locations are easily identified by blue signs with a white snowflake. These signs mark where motorists cannot park. Vehicles parked on a snow route during while the ban will be ticketed.

The city sends out email notifications to people who sign up, plus social media messaging to help let residents know when snow routes are declared.

The parking ban will be lifted at 6 a.m. CST Wednesday.