New park in honour of Sask. RCMP officer killed in line of duty 'amazing' tribute, father says

The father of an RCMP officer killed in the line of duty in Saskatchewan last summer says a new park in his son's honour is an "amazing" tribute.

Indian Head RCMP Const. Shelby Patton was killed on duty on June 12, 2021, while conducting a traffic stop in Wolseley, a town east of Regina. The vehicle he had stopped — a truck stolen in Manitoba — struck and killed the 26-year-old officer, according to police.

Two people face several charges related to Patton's death, including a first-degree murder charge for the driver of the truck.

The community of Indian Head raised more than $200,000 in the past year to build the memorial park.

"It's amazing … just to see the overwhelming support and just the dedication to something like this," said Shelby's father Ashley Patton.

"People will be able to use this park for years to come."

The park features a play area for children, workout equipment and park benches. Shelby Patton’s father says it highlights his son's love of family and a healthy lifestyle. (Adam Bent/CBC)

The park, which was unveiled over the weekend, features a gazebo, benches, exercise equipment and a play structure that looks like an RCMP truck.

Several dignitaries attended the park's opening ceremony, including Saskatchewan's Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty.

Ashley Patton says the park is a good embodiment of Shelby.

"He loved family. He enjoyed spending time with all the kids in Indian Head, Wolseley. He always used to go to their classrooms and actually read stories to them. And he was always very physically fit, always health conscious," he said.

Ashley says he and his wife will be spending a lot of time at the park and hope others enjoy it as well.

"His smiling face will hopefully bring a smile to whoever visits the park," he said.