Cecilia Prokop began thinking about Halloween when she first saw the candy pop up in the grocery store toward the end of August.

Often bringing her two young kids along with her to run errands, the Regina mother started fielding questions about trick-or-treating in the age of COVID-19 and her head began to spin.

"It is early [to start thinking about Halloween], but it's also not. I mean, it's the middle of September already, so it will sneak up on us before we know it," Prokop said Friday.

"It's better to be thinking about it and talking about it now, and hopefully preparing ourselves and our kids for what it might look like, rather than be in surprise."

On Thursday, Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, told reporters the province will be issuing guidelines closer to Oct. 31.

He said "guidelines will be developed as required," starting with Halloween into Thanksgiving and the holiday season.

Evelyn Prokop (left), now three years old, and Elizabeth Prokop, now eight years old, want to dress up as Spider-Girl and Princess Elsa, respectively, for Halloween this year. (Submitted by Cecilia Prokop)

Prokop said she's waiting to hear more about what health experts have to say before making the final call on whether to take her kids out door to door. She's also holding off for a few weeks to monitor the COVID-19 cases in Regina as the school year gets into full swing.

Speaking to other parents, Prokop said she's not the only one up in the air about what to do this year.

Many families, she noted, are sticking to trick-or-treating within their "bubbles" of close friends and family, while others are playing it safe and dressing up at home for a movie night with candy.

"I think people are trying to get creative and trying to be respectful of the fact that it's not just an individual choice; whatever you decide to do, it has ripple effects," Prokop explained. "What if my neighbours don't want us knocking on their door and don't want to be handing candy out? I think there's some of that concern — just not knowing what you're walking into."

Those questions are on the back of Kathe Scrobe's mind as well. However, at this point, it's not stopping the Regina mother of two from taking her boys out Halloween night.

CJ Scrobe (left) plans to dress up as the Hulk for Halloween this year, and his brother, Wyatt Scrobe, wants to be a character from Paw Patrol. (Submitted by Kathe Scrobe)

"It's sad to think that something else is going to be cancelled — so many things have been put on hold," she said, adding it was tough on her sons during lockdown when they couldn't go to the playground or daycare.

With students back to school and many others back at work, Scrobe argued "bubbles have been burst" and all people can do is take the proper precautions.

"If we're socially distanced and wearing masks, why not? As long as we're keeping it safe, we can do it," she said.

Nicole Chafe is also planning to take her six-year-old son out trick-or-treating; however, they're only going to visit the homes of friends and family.

"It's one of my favourite holidays," she said. "I just want my kid to get the same experiences I got, too — even though COVID has come around."

Nicole Chafe said she and her son, Kalen, 6, always like to dress up in coordinating Halloween costumes, and they plan to do the same this year. (Submitted by Nicole Chafe)

Waiting on COVID-19 Halloween guidelines from the province

In the coming weeks, all three parents say they're looking for Saskatchewan health officials to list some guidelines for trick-or-treaters.

Prokop suggested the government tell people to avoid trick-or-treating in large groups and in areas outside their own neighbourhoods, on top of the usual precautions of physical distancing and avoid going out if sick.

"I hope Dr. Shahab gives us some rules, like everyone wear a mask, and then I hope everyone joins in," Scrobe added. "It's just Halloween — it's just candy and costumes — but it would be nice to kind of bring back some of the old normal."