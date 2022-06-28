Paratransit customer dies in Moose Jaw

A Moose Jaw paratransit customer has died in what is being described as a "tragic incident involving the city's Paratransit bus."

The City of Moose Jaw is giving few details on the death other than to say it happened around 12:20 p.m. CST Monday.

A news release said an investigation is underway and the bus involved in the incident has been removed from operation.

"The City of Moose Jaw sends our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of our customer," said Moose Jaw city manager Jim Puffalt in the news release.