Sask. athletes ready to go for podium as 2022 Winter Paralympic Games begin in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Paralympic Games are set to start in Beijing on Friday and two Saskatchewan women are among the athletes hoping to reach the podium for Team Canada.

Paralympic veteran Brittany Hudak already knows how it feels to have a medal hanging around her neck.

The Para nordic skier, originally from Prince Albert, won bronze at the Games in 2018 in the 12.5 kilometre biathlon event.

This year's Games in China will be her third time representing Canada at the Winter Paralympics.

"Getting here and not catching COVID on the flight … has made everyone just really happy to be here and excited to perform," she said.

"It is definitely an exhausting sport, but there's so much mental satisfaction when you cross the finish line."

While getting on the podium would be a bonus, Hudak said she would be satisfied reaching top five positions in her races.

Despite the global pandemic, Hudak and fellow Saskatchewan athlete Lisa DeJong said they feel safe competing at the Games in China.

DeJong, who will compete in snowboard cross and banked slalom, is one of 19 first-time Paralympians from Canada competing in Beijing.

The 32-year-old from Biggar, Sask., feels ready going into her first Games after winning several medals at the 2022 World Para Snow Sports Championships.

As a left leg below-the-knee amputee, DeJong races in the women's LL2 classification, according to the Canadian Paralympic Committee's website.

"Staying relaxed and having fun seems to be how I have my best results," she said.

"I'm just not putting any pressure on myself and doing the best rounds I'm able to do, and hopefully that'll be enough to make it on the podium."

Lisa DeJong is one of 49 athletes representing Team Canada in China at the Paralympics. At the age of 12, she learned snowboarding on a little community-run hill in Saskatchewan. (CBC)

DeJong and Hudak are among 49 Canadian athletes participating in Beijing from March 4 to 13.

Even though both athletes now train and live in Alberta, they say it feels amazing to represent Saskatchewan.

"It's probably one of the best feelings ever," said Hudak. "Everyone just supports everyone that is from that province, and it makes me so proud to be from Saskatchewan."

Russian and Belarusian athletes banned from the Paralympics

The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the war in that country are overshadowing the Games in Beijing.

Fewer than 24 hours after the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) announced it would allow Russians and Belarusians to compete as neutrals at the Games, the organization reversed course on Thursday and expelled athletes from the two countries.

The organizers of the Paralympics were faced with threats of withdrawals and growing animosity in the Athletes Village after their initial announcement on Wednesday that athletes from Belarus and Russia would not be banned.

"We don't have reports of any specific incidents of aggression or anything like that," said IPC President Andrew Parsons. "But it was a very, very volatile environment in the [Athletes] Village.

In a written statement, the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) said on Thursday it was pleased about the IPC's decision to ban the Russian and Belarusian teams. The CPC added it condemns the atrocities being undertaken by Russia and Belarus in Ukraine.

"It's definitely a very sad situation," said DeJong. "Our hearts go out to everyone in Ukraine."

Taras Rad, Vasyl Kravchuk, Maksym Yarovyi and Oleksandr Aleksyk (left-right) of Team Ukraine are seen during an official Paralympic training session at Zhangjiakou National Biathlon Centre in Beijing, China. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Despite the war in their home country, 20 athletes and nine guides have arrived in Beijing to represent Ukraine.

Ukrainian Para athletes showed strong performances at past Games. In Pyeongchang four years ago they won 22 medals.

Russian and Ukrainian Para nordic skiers are usually top contenders in her sport, Hudak said on Wednesday.

"I really just kind of sympathize and feel for the Ukraine competitors," Hudak said.

Saskatchewan athletes stay focused on goals

Despite the war and the global pandemic, the two Saskatchewanians are trying to stay focused on their goals.

Hudak is getting ready to compete in five events — three biathlon and two cross-country races.

"It's so easy to get distracted by everything that's going on in the media," she said. "I don't need any more mental stress."

Journaling and music help the Canadian Para nordic skier to stay focused and mentally strong, she said.

DeJong also enjoys turning on some good tunes and dancing in her room to amp herself up before races.

"When I'm on my snowboard, everything else just kind of melts away," said DeJong, who is also a mother of two.

"It's kind of like freedom for me and gets me out of my head. So once I get out there and into my zone, I find it's pretty easy for me to just focus on what I need to do on the mountain."

Even though these are already her third Paralympics, Hudak is not ready to retire after China. She is already looking forward to the Winter Paralympics in Italy in 2026.

"If there's anything I've learned through the last two years with COVID, it's just how much I really love competing," said Hudak.

"I'm definitely going to be sticking around for another four years."