Prince Albert police treating 28-year-old's disappearance as suspicious

Police in Prince Albert say the disappearance of 28-year-old Crystal Castle is being considered suspicious now.

Castle was last seen just after 3 a.m. CST on Wednesday, Aug. 11 around Sixth Avenue and 28th Street East.

She was described as five feet, eight inches tall, with blonde hair and "Castle" tattooed on her left forearm, with a roses tattooed on her right wrist. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans.

A news release published on Wednesday said police have since recovered a red Dodge Dakota that belonged to Castle but have yet to locate the 28-year-old.

The news release said Castle has ties to both Regina and Estevan and police and family were concerned about Castle's wellbeing.

Anyone with information about Castle's whereabouts was asked to call 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.