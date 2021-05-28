29-year-old woman's death being investigated as homicide: Prince Albert Police

Prince Albert police say the death of a woman earlier this week was a homicide.

A police news release issued Friday said 29-year-old Natasha Ross was found dead on the 2900 block of Fourth Avenue West in Prince Albert.

An autopsy confirmed her death was the result of a homicide, police said. The news release said the criminal investigations division has taken over the case.

No charges have been laid. Anyone with information iss asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service or Crime Stoppers.