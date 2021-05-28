Skip to Main Content
29-year-old woman's death being investigated as homicide: Prince Albert Police

Police identified Natasha Ross as the victim of a homicide in Prince Albert earlier this week.

No charges laid in death of Natasha Ross

Police in Prince Albert say they are investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman as a homicide. (Prince Albert Police Service)

Prince Albert police say the death of a woman earlier this week was a homicide.

A police news release issued Friday said 29-year-old Natasha Ross was found dead on the 2900 block of Fourth Avenue West in Prince Albert. 

An autopsy confirmed her death was the result of a homicide, police said. The news release said the criminal investigations division has taken over the case. 

No charges have been laid. Anyone with information iss asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service or Crime Stoppers. 

