Prince Albert Police Service changes monthly statistic reporting

Prince Albert's police service announced it will be recording data differently going forward, in a move that would reflect the most serious of reported incidents and more accurately report the number of people affected by violent crime.

The service's monthly statistical report now reflects the top assault complaints and reports of property crime each month, as well as the number of victims of violent crimes and sexual violations.

The change aligns the service with the collection of national statistical data, and a police news release said the move prevents data duplication.

The news release said because police files can often involve numerous charges, the previous data recording methods potentially counted crimes more than once when being reported.

"This new reporting format means we can keep the public better informed and ensures we are collecting the right data as needed by Statistics Canada for tracking of crime severity index values," chief Jon Bergen said in the release.

Crime declines overall

Overall, the police service's data showed crime dropped 22 per cent when compared to last February. Year-to-date, the data showed the service recorded a nearly 27 per cent reduction in crime in Prince Albert.

The police service reported 159 incidents that involved people — aggravated assaults, assaults with a weapon and common assault — and 78 of them were in February of this year.

Police data showed there were 115 crimes against people reported in February 2020, which means this year's 78 incidents represent a 32 per cent drop over the previous year in the same category.

Year-to-date, crimes against people in Prince Albert showed a 23 per cent decline over last year's data.

Property crime also showed declines over last year's numbers from February, and declines in the year-to-date totals.

There were 184 property crime-related incidents in Prince Albert this February, versus the 213 reported in February of 2020, creating a 13 per cent decline there.

Year-to-date data showed police responded to 380 property crime related calls in January and February. Last year, police responded to 493 similar incidents, representing a nearly 23 per cent decrease.

The police news release said there were 22 firearms seized so far in 2021. In February, no guns were brandished or discharged in the city, the release said.

Year-to-date, the police news release said 743 grams of methamphetamine, 275 grams of crack cocaine and 181 grams of cannabis resin were seized.