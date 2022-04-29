3-person panel appointed to review Sask.'s provincial electoral boundaries

Saskatchewan's electoral boundaries are set to be reviewed.

The provincial government announced on Thursday that it had appointed a three-person panel to examine the boundaries to ensure every constituency has roughly the same number of voters.

The review is done every 10 years following the release of census data by Statistics Canada.

The panel will prepare an interim report and map of new constituency boundaries within the next three months, then there will be public hearings to get feedback on the proposed boundaries.

A final report is due within six months.

The panel consists of a chairperson nominated by the province's chief justice, one person nominated by the government and one person nominated by the Opposition leader.

The previous report expanded the number of MLAs from 58 to 61.