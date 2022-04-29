3-person panel appointed to review Sask.'s provincial electoral boundaries
Review happens every 10 years, coinciding with release of new census data
Saskatchewan's electoral boundaries are set to be reviewed.
The provincial government announced on Thursday that it had appointed a three-person panel to examine the boundaries to ensure every constituency has roughly the same number of voters.
The review is done every 10 years following the release of census data by Statistics Canada.
The panel will prepare an interim report and map of new constituency boundaries within the next three months, then there will be public hearings to get feedback on the proposed boundaries.
A final report is due within six months.
The panel consists of a chairperson nominated by the province's chief justice, one person nominated by the government and one person nominated by the Opposition leader.
The previous report expanded the number of MLAs from 58 to 61.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?