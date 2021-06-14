Sask. wedding planner says bookings have tripled this summer after 2020 pandemic cancellations

It has been a roller-coaster of emotions and planning for Kaity Verrett and Jed Paterno Gonzago as the couple prepares for their July 24 wedding.

"You kind of get like, 'OK, everything's going to be OK and we'll be able to have everything according to plan, and then it kind of has a downfall again," Verrett said. "It's been difficult … just the unknown."

The couple is one of many who are preparing to tie the knot this summer after many people cancelled their weddings in 2020. The two made separate lists of who would be invited if gatherings were limited to 30, or 50, or 150 people, and sent out their invitations with a disclaimer note.

"Knowing that it's a month away, I'm still feeling optimistic," Paterno said. "Either 30 people or 100 people, it makes no difference because I'm still marrying the same lady."

Jed Paterno said it doesn't make a difference how many people are at his wedding because he'll be marrying Kaity Verrett. (Submitted by Kaity Verrett)

The couple is currently planning for about 120 people, which will be allowed if the province's reopening plan progresses as planned. The province says that If 70 per cent of people 12 and over receive their first dose by June 20, then restrictions on event and gathering sizes will be completely removed July 11. There are currently limits of 30 people at public indoor gatherings and 150 people at public outdoor gatherings.

The reopening is good news for Rebecca Simpson, the president and hostess at The Barn at Wind's Edge, a venue just outside Saskatoon. She said the cancellations and postponements in 2020 were "the biggest disappointment." The venue opened in 2019 and was supposed to double its events in 2020.

"It was a struggle. It's been a challenge. We had to lay off the large majority of our staff," Simpson said.

Rebecca Simpson is the president and hostess at The Barn at Wind's Edge. (Submitted by Rebecca Simpson)

This spring has been a whirlwind of emotions as the province announced its plans, she said. Simpson said it's going to feel strange welcoming 250 people once again, but that people are ready to safely gather and celebrate.

Weddings from 2020 have rebooked, weddings from 2021 have stayed on and openings are few and far between until November, Simpson said. She said she's hopeful people can get together with their loved ones soon.

"That's been such a challenge, having to kind of police family getting too close to each other. It's terrible. So I just hope that people will, going forward, really be grateful for the opportunity to gather in groups and be able to cherish those moments even more than they did before."

The Barn at Wind's Edge opened in 2019 and was expecting to double its bookings in 2020. Instead, it was left with cancellations, postponements and disappointment. (Submitted by Rebecca Simpson, Courtesy of Britt Barzeele Photography)

A Regina wedding planner said it's been touch and go, and she's been advising people to always have a backup plan.

"They're hoping for somewhere between 30 and 50 people because they don't want to get overexcited and invite a couple hundred," Angela Hodel said. "Even with the reopening plan that we're working on, people are still afraid."

Hodel, owner of Imagine Events, estimated the amount of weddings for planners like her has tripled or quadrupled this summer compared to 2020, although they're mostly small weddings. She said she isn't sure if the small wedding trend is here to stay after the pandemic.

"I really do honestly believe that some people will enjoy the smaller, intimate weddings. So I definitely think they will be more popular that they have been in past years. But I also believe that Saskatchewan couples love a big, huge wedding celebration," she said.

Meanwhile, Verrett and Paterno Gonzago are excited for their big day in just over a month.

"When we got engaged, I think we were just really excited to get married," Verrett said. "We just want to be together."

Verrett said it's a bit nerve wracking to have all those people together, but exciting to be able to get together safety once again. She said the couple expects many of their guests will be fully vaccinated by their wedding.

Jed Paterno and Kaity Verrett are just one of many couples tying the knot in 2021. (Submitted by Kaity Verrett)

The couple debated waiting until 2022, and had family and friends question them, but the two say they didn't want to wait. The high school sweethearts have been dating for more than seven years.

"We don't know when the pandemic is going to be over," Paterno said. "Life has to go on."