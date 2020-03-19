Officials with some of the largest shelters in Saskatchewan say a pandemic may be the perfect time to adopt a pet.

Both the Saskatoon SPCA and the Regina Humane Society currently have visitor restrictions in place at the shelters as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They've put out a call to volunteers and foster families to gauge their fostering capacity, as fewer drop-in visits mean less adoptions and more animals at the shelters.

Bill Thorn, with the Regina Humane Society, said with everyone at home due to the pandemic, it's the perfect time to adopt a pet.

"It actually is a pretty good time when the whole family is home," he said. "You can get into a routine with the new animal and what a wonderful, and perhaps calming, distraction and focus from everything else that's going on."

Jasmine Hanson, with the Saskatoon SPCA, said they too are trying to get the message out that they have a shelter full of adoptable pets.

Lexie is up for adoption at the Saskatoon SPCA. (Supplied/Saskatoon SPCA)

"We want people to spread the word," she said. "Let your friends and family know that we have a ton of animals that are ready to go home today."

Both of the organizations say adoptions are continuing, but note that people are being asked to call and make an appointment ahead of time to come and meet the animal.

Information about animals available for adoption continues to be posted on both of the shelters' websites. Those who are unable to adopt can still help the organizations through a monetary donation or a donation of pet supplies.

Both the Regina Humane Society and the Saskatoon SPCA said while they have not had to reach out to the public for emergency foster locations, they say it's an option they'll consider if need be.