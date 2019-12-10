Painted bike lanes not good enough, argues cycling advocate, as Regina budget talks begin

Budget debate is underway at City Hall and more than 30 delegates have lined up this week to tell city councillors in Regina how their tax dollars should be spent next year.

A cycling advocacy group is saying a city proposal for painted bike lanes downtown is not good enough, because there are too many vehicles travelling in the area.

Bike Regina, which represents 1,000 cyclists in the city, wants lanes designed to keep cars out.

"We need protected lanes in these high traffic areas," said Angele Poirier, speaking on behalf of Bike Regina on Monday.

The City's Transportation Master Plan recommends painted bike lanes downtown, which Poirier said would cost around $30,000 to $50,000 per kilometre.

Protected bike lanes would cost three to six times more, Poirier said.

Citing higher budgets in other prairie cities, Bike Regina is suggesting that the City of Regina double its $250,000 cycling infrastructure budget to $500,000 for the next budget year.

Council is expected to make a final decision later this month.