Padre Pio's relics on display in Regina

If you've ever wanted to see relics that once belonged to a Saint, now is your chance.

Items that once belonged to St. Pio of Pietrelcina, baptized as Francesco Forgione, otherwise known as "Padre Pio" are making their way through the Queen City.

Between April 15 and June 15 and Sept. 15 to Nov. 15, Pio's glove, crusts of the wounds, cotton-gauze with Pio's bloodstains, a lock of his hair, his mantle and handkerchief soaked with his sweat are on display across North America.

On June 1 and 2 they were on display at the Archdiocese of Regina's Holy Rosary Cathedral and at Miller Catholic High School, respectively.

Pio was born in Pietrelcina, Italy in 1887 according to a news release. He expressed a desire to become a priest around the age of 10.

In order to pay for his education, his father Grazio Forgione moved to the United States in 1899. At 15, Pio entered the Capuchin where he took his namesake.

He was ordained a priest at the age of 23.

Through his life Pio became known for having "miraculous powers of healing and knowledge" and bore the stigmata, wounds that correspond to the crucifixion wounds Jesus Christ bore.

The wounds remained with Pio until he died in 1968. Pope John Paul II canonized Pio in 2002.

Relics create excitement: Lisa Polk

Regina's Archdiocese director of pastoral services Lisa Polk said the relics come hot on the heels of an excitement-generating visit last year, when Saint Francis Xavier's relics were displayed.

"When we were offered the chance to host these relics we thought we would jump on that and take that opportunity," Polk said.

"It wasn't something that we were seeking out — it was offered to us."

Polk said based on the positive experience that Xavier's relics created, they wanted to jump all over the chance to show off more relics.

She said practitioners of the Catholic faith have a special connection to relics, which are not worshipped, but treated with religious respect.

Polk compared it to possessing a dead grandmother or grandfather's special cup.

"Every time you look at it and it reminds you of her, and you think about her," Polk said. "Relics do the same kind of thing for Catholics; it brings us closer to [the saint] and we're able to offer our prayers through these things."