Prince Albert police make four arrests, seize guns, drugs and cash

Prince Albert police made four arrests after allegedly seizing guns, drugs, cash and other items during a search.

On Sept. 14, the Prince Albert Integrated Street Enforcement Team, along with help from the Prince Albert Police Service tactical team, executed a search warrant on the 700 block of 14 Street W., according to a police news release.

During the search, police reportedly found a variety of weapons including two pistols, a replica handgun, knives and a sword.

They also allegedly found marijuana, prescription pills, suspected cocaine and a "large amount of Canadian currency," among other things.

Three men from Edmonton and a woman from Île-à-la-Crosse, Sask. are facing numerous charges.