Disappearance of Tristan Chaboyer, 24, considered suspicious: Prince Albert police

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., say they're treating the disappearance of a 24-year-old man as suspicious, and are asking the public for help.

Tristan Chaboyer was last seen on Sept. 4, and was reported missing to police on Sept. 10.

"Police have determined his disappearance is suspicious," the Prince Albert Police Service said in a news release Friday.

Chaboyer is described as five feet, six inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes, and wears black-framed glasses.

Police asked for the public's help to learn more about Chaboyer's recent activities and whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.