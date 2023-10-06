Owner of Sask. village's former school where QAnon 'Queen of Canada' is staying charged with assault

The owner of the former school in Richmound, Sask., where so-called QAnon "Queen of Canada'' Romana Didulo and her cult are staying, is facing an assault charge.

RCMP say they received a report of an assault after an altercation in Richmound last Friday.

Police say 59-year-old Ricky Manz assaulted another man, but no injuries were reported.

Manz was arrested on Wednesday according to an RCMP news release. He is set to appear in court in Leader, Sask., on Nov. 16.

Manz owns former School

According to land title and corporate registry records, Manz heads the company Can-Abis Botanicals Inc., which owns the former school property in the southwestern Saskatchewan village.

Manz invited Romana Didulo and her followers to stay at the school after they were forced out of Kamsack in eastern Saskatchewan in mid-September.

Didulo and her group have been in Richmound for around a month.

During that time Didulo — who has declared herself the "Queen of Canada," among other titles including the national Indigenous leader — and her group have threatened Richmound elected officials and other people in and around the community with public execution if they defy her decrees.

Watch | "Queen of Canada' cult threatens Sask. village with public executions: 'Queen of Canada' cult threatens Sask. village with public executions Duration 2:24 Featured Video The village of Richmound in rural Saskatchewan is turning to the province and the RCMP for help after a group of QAnon-aligned followers of the self-styled 'Queen of Canada' occupied a private building and threatened some residents and officials with public execution.

People in Richmound are anxious about the cult members living at a former school in the village, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Police say the group does not pose an "imminent threat," despite issuing the threats of public execution.

A RCMP mobile detachment was brought to Richmound last Friday in response to the group's presence.