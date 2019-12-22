Owner calls for better regulations after dog killed by snare close to home

Virginia Bells' one-year-old St. Bernard Gord went missing on Wednesday and was found dead on Friday morning, caught in a snare located in a wooded area close to her home.

Bells said she and her family weren't aware the snare was set until Gord was found. Now she's looking to have the regulations around how far snares can be set from residences changed.

"I'm going to see what I can do about it personally or talk to my MLA or talk to the RM," Bells said.

Bells' husband drove a snowmobile into the trees across the road from the family's home, south of Humboldt, and found Gord's body trapped in a snare, baited with pig carcasses.

Bells contacted the Humboldt conservation office to report the find. She and the investigating officer calculated the distance between the family home and the closest snare. She said it was set just 460 metres away from the house.

"Obviously 400 meters away from a house where you have big St. Bernards, who are hungry all the time, they smell [the bait]," Bells said.

Bells said she and her husband didn't tell their children what happened to Gord. (Submitted by Virginia Bells)

As per the ministry of environment's regulations, anyone who wants to trap requires the appropriate paperwork to do so before setting any snares. Snares cannot be set within 500 meters of an occupied dwelling without permission from the property owner.

When a snare is set within a one mile radius of a populated area, the person who set it is required to contact nearby property owners and inform them of the snare, but they do not require landowners' permission to set them.

Free hanging snares are not allowed in southern Saskatchewan. Power ram snares are allowed, but they require the appropriate permits.

CBC News contacted the Conservation Officer who worked the case. They said couldn't share any details about the case as the investigation was ongoing.

Bells said the conservation officer removed a number of snares from the same area where Gord's body was found.

Bells told CBC News the person believed to be responsible for setting the snares was located Friday night and charged for setting traps too close to the home and failing to contact the family about the snares.

She asked hunters and trappers to abide by the rules when it comes to setting snares and traps.

Bells also asked them to be courteous and take into consideration what homeowners say when they're contacted about a trap within a mile from their residence.

Gord had sired puppies earlier this year according to Bells. (Submitted by Virginia Bells)

"Think about what your actions are going to do if there is an accident; think about the other wildlife that gets caught in them… any animal can step in [snares]" she added.

Bells said she hopes what happens to Gord doesn't happen to any other dog owner.

"I know it does. The conservation officer told me he probably gets one to two calls a year, so it is very common, so keep your dogs safe," she said. "If anyone calls you [about snares] ask them not to put them up."